NOPD headquarters closed, in need of air conditioning repair

The Police Association said the lack of AC is worsening the department's ability to recruit and keep staff.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — With feels-like temperatures well over 100 degrees, a miserable situation at the New Orleans Police Department Headquarters has gotten worse.

For weeks, officers have found themselves working in a building with no air conditioning.

Now, the Police Association of New Orleans said the agency's struggles to recruit new officers and maintain morale among current staff are only going to become more difficult.

PANO Attorney Eric Hessler said headquarters has been without AC for two weeks now.

"Its just not acceptable that you don't have police stations that are air conditioned," Hessler said. "It's not safe for the officers and not good for the public."

He said the AC was only fixed at the department's third district station, recently.

"When you can't even maintain city buildings and district stations, where they're expected to work out of, it's obviously problematic and concerning," Hessler said.

According to Hessler, officers working out of Headquarters were simply told to find somewhere else to work.

There’s no word on when the air conditioning will be fixed.

"To tell the unit commanders to find their own, without any direction, without any input, it just shows how problematic the entire department is right now," Hessler said.



The record room at Headquarters is also closed due to AC problems.

Related Articles Dangerous heat index above 113°+ the rest of the week