NEW ORLEANS -- Police have busted a group of boys detectives believe are responsible for a month-long crime spree in the Marigny and Bywater.

The youth are accused in a string of business and home burglaries, robberies and other crimes.

Those arrested include two 9 year olds, two 14 year olds and a 15 year old.

"I think it's pretty unfortunate, and it's a relief that we have them off the street," NOPD Lt. Lajon Roberts said.

Jordan Baptiste manages the Green Project in the 2800 block of Marais Street. He said the kids used to come into his recycling center to work on their bikes.

"At first, we didn't see a problem with that until we had our first major incident with them where they took money out of the tip jar," Baptiste said.

Ray Kern, the owner of the Muses Den that houses the Krewe du Vieux floats, saw security video of the boys burglarizing his building in the 2700 block of Royal Street.

"What impressed me the most is was these guys looked like pros," Kern said. "They knew what to do. They cased the place. Opened all unlocked doors."

Kern confirmed the youngsters managed to steal $500 from a costume shop in the building.

"When the kids start exhibiting the criminal behavior that adults have, that's a serious problem that needs to be addressed," Kern said. "It looked to me that nothing is going to correct these people. Some of them are just born bad."

Charges against all of the boys includes simple burglary and possession of stolen property. One of the boys was booked with attempted armed robbery.

The NOPD arrested them Thursday afternoon.

"We got intel from a dispatcher that juveniles had just committed a theft in the 1100 block of St. Ferdinand," Roberts said. "Fifth District officers immediately converged in that area They were able to identify and arrest five juveniles coming out of a house that they had just burglarized."

The investigation is ongoing.

"We're not closing the option that there may be more out there actively working the area," Lt. Roberts said.

One suspect remains in custody, and the others were released to their parents. Police didn't release the names of the boys because of their ages.

Some victims hope the arrest will teach the boys a lesson.

"I do want them to know that actions do come with consequences, and hopefully this will be an eye opener for them," Baptiste said. "That is very frightening. I've know a few kids that didn't make it past 13, 14 because of the lifestyle that they lived."

Officials recently reminded parents that summertime curfew hours for children younger than 17 in most parts of the city are from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday to Saturday. Those hours do not apply in the French Quarter, when children are supposed to be off the streets between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. all week.

Any child younger than 10 found on the street after hours will be placed into protective custody, officials warned.

