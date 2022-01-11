x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

NOPD arrests second woman seen firing gun on interstate in social media video

The other woman in the video surrendered to the police last week.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — The second woman seen in a video firing a gun out the window of a moving vehicle on the interstate in New Orleans is now in police custody.

The New Orleans Police Department announced that 20-year-old Erica Nettles surrendered to detectives on Saturday.

RELATED: NOPD arrests woman accused of firing gun out of moving car on Interstate

Nettles and 20-year-old India Fazande were wanted by police after a video was posted to social media showing the two women randomly firing a handgun out of a car window as they ride down the Pontchartrain Expressway near the Superdome a few weeks ago.

Fazande surrendered herself to the police last week and was released on house arrest after posting bond.

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out