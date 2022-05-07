NOPD arrests suspect accused of attempted carjacking of RTA bus

Investigators allege Terrence Johnson tried to carjack an RTA bus on July 3

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD has arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the attempted carjacking of an RTA bus in New Orleans East, according to a press release.

The NOPD alleges that 20-year-old Terrence Johnson attempted to carjack an RTA bus in the 7700 block of Grant St. on July 3.

According to the press release, NOPD identified Terrence Johnson as the suspect while investigating and arrested him for attempted armed carjacking.