NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl reported missing from a Central City home by her grandmother.

Officials said Terrionte Hudson was last seen around 9:30 p.m. by her grandmother in the 2500 block of South Galvez Street. Her grandmother said that when she woke up around 6 a.m. Friday, Hudson was missing from the home.

Hudson is described as around 140 pounds, with black and gold braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black slippers and flower pajama shorts with white lace.

Anyone with information about Hudson is asked to call the Sixth District at (504) 658-6060.

