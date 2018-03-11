UPDATE: Police have located the child's father.

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and finding the parent or legal guardian of a child who possibly has special needs.

The child, who is non-verbal, was found wandering in the street near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Freret Street on Saturday around 10:50 a.m.

The officers noticed the child was wearing a diaper and not responding to verbal conversations, according to NOPD. She was unable to give any information regarding her name and address.

The child has now been transported to the NOPD Child Abuse Office.

Anyone with information that can help officers identify the child’s parent or legal guardian is asked to call the Child Abuse Office at 504-658-5267.

