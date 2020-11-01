NEW ORLEANS — Two people were shot in the St. Claude area Friday evening, a New Orleans Police Department spokesperson said.

A male victim was shot in the back, and a female victim was shot in the hand, NOPD officers said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Pauline and North Robertson streets at 6:49 p.m. the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the victims' ages were not known as of Friday at 7:00 p.m., but both victims were taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated periodically. Stay with WWLTV.com for the latest updates.

