NEW ORLEANS -- Police officers came from two different districts to make a little girl's first day of school with her dad a little special.

Officers from the 7th and 4th districts came to the International School of Louisiana to see first-grader Maisie McNeil off to first grade.

Maisie is the daughter of fallen 7th District Officer Marcus McNeil, who was shot to death in New Orleans East on Oct. 18, 2017. He was affectionately known in the department as "Milk Dud."

Pictures on the 7th District's Facebook page showed a line of officers at the school's door, as well as Maisie and her sister receiving new lunch bags for the year.

Photos courtesy NOPD 7th District

"We will never forget you, Milk Dud," the post said.

© 2018 WWL