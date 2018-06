NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a fatal accident Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the corner of Jourdan Avenue and Urqhart Street in the Lower Ninth Ward around 2 p.m.

Police said a man on a motorcycle died in the wreck.

No other information was immediately available.

It is the second time in two days a motorcyclist has died in a wreck in the metro area.

Saturday, a man died in a crash on the Bonnet Carre' Spillway.

