NOPD: Man killed in Holy Cross neighborhood shooting

Police say one victim was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. Police have one person in custody.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is working a homicide investigation in the Holy Cross neighborhood.

At least one victim was shot according to police. EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene. The initial call to the police was made at 7:48 Thursday morning.

Few details are available at this time, however, the shooting happened at a convenience store. Investigators are on the scene and one person is in custody.

