Man quickly arrested after fatal shooting, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS — A 19-year-old man was quickly arrested by NOPD officers after fatally shooting a man in Algiers Sunday night.

It happened around 11:00 pm in the 4100 block of General DeGaulle Drive.

According to investigators, responding officers arrested Jayden Woods Sr. for Second-Degree Murder moments after the shooting happened.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the 42-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his body.

Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Investigators say the preliminary reports indicate that the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute between the two men.

Few details are available as the investigation is ongoing.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after an autopsy is done to determine the exact cause of death and the family is notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the NOPD Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or at 1-877-903-7867.

This is the second homicide to happen Sunday which the NOPD is investigating.

Around 2:11 pm on Sunday in a separate investigation, police reported they are investigating a homicide where a woman was killed and her body was dumped in a canal near Florida Street.

Police say the female victim appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma to her body.