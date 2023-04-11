NOPD investigates a 7th Ward homicide

Police say the fatal shooting happened shortly after 8:00 P.M., in the 1800 block of Marigny Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 45-year-old man dead in the 7th Ward neighborhood.

According to investigators, NOPD officers responded to a call of a shooting, and when they arrived, the officers discovered the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his body.

Emergency Medical Technicians transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives are in the process of gathering information to identify the person or persons who may be responsible and a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, 1-877-903-7867.