NOPD investigates a Desire neighborhood homicide

It happened in the early morning hours Sunday in the 3100 block of Edith Weston Place according to an NOPD report.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the Desire neighborhood that claimed the life of a 45-year-old man on Father’s Day.

It happened in the early morning hours Sunday in the 3100 block of Edith Weston Place.

NOPD Fifth District officers responded to a call of a shot person at the location.

According to an NOPD report, officers found the unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Desire area home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person or persons responsible for the homicide, as well as a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of the autopsy and notification of the family.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.