NOPD investigates a homicide in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide in Central City that happened Thursday night.

“Around 10:54 p.m. Sixth District officers responded to a call reporting an injured man in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive adult male victim,” police say.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Officers have arrested an unknown suspect in this incident.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victims’ names upon completion of the autopsy and notification of families.

Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri is leading the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.