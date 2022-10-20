NOPD investigates after man found dead in swimming pool at a St. Claude home

EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a possible drowning after a 20-year-old man was found dead in a swimming pool at a St. Claude home.

The initial call to the police came in just before 8:30 Thursday morning.

When responding officers arrived at the home in the 1900 block of Louisa Street, they found the man unresponsive in the pool. He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. The man’s body was removed and turned over to the city coroner’s office.

Several NOPD detectives were also on the scene.

Family members were also seen coming and going from the home throughout the day, many of them were in tears.

Police say they are still in the very early stages of the investigation and few details are available.