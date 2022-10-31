x
NOPD investigates four shootings in less than five hours

The shootings happened during a busy Halloween weekend in New Orleans.
Credit: aijohn784 - stock.adobe.com
Crime scene tape in the foreground with a blurred police car in the background at a crime scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department was kept busy the night before Halloween as they investigate four separate shootings across the city – all of which happened in less than five hours.

Few details are available on the shootings, but police say the first shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday in the 800 block of Adele Street.

Initial police reports show that a male juvenile was shot once to the body. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle. Their condition is unknown.

Less than an hour later, The NOPD received a call about a woman who was shot in the 3800 block of St Bernard Avenue.

Police say the woman was suffered a gunshot wound to her body and EMS transported her to a local hospital. Investigators did not say what condition she was in.

At about 6:32 p.m. on Sunday police received a call about a third gunshot victim. That shooting happened in the 4900 block of Rhodes Drive.

Police say a man sustained at least one gunshot wound to his body. EMS transported him to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is also currently unknown. 

Then another shooting happened where a man was shot at around 8:33 p.m. in the 600 block of Decatur Street.

Initial reports show that a man sustained at least one gunshot wound to his body. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Detectives are working to gather evidence that could lead them to a suspect and possibly a motive in each of the shootings.

