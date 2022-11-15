NOPD investigates a reported shot fired near Superdome

Initial reports say it happened near Gate A at the Superdome.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a report of a gunshot fired near the Caesars Superdome. Initial police reports say it happened around Gate A at the Superdome.

A witness says they heard a gunshot and then a lot of police activity in the area.

A source tells Eyewitness News a man armed with a knife lunged at an NOPD officer who then shot the suspect in the arm and they were taken to University Medical Center. No further information is available.

Stay with WWLTV for more information on this developing story.