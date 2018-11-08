NEW ORLEANS-- Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman early Saturday morning.

Just before 2:30 a.m., authorities responded to a call of a vehicle crash in the 6000 block of Stars and Stripes Boulevard near the New Orleans Lakefront airport.

According to the police, the 32-year-old woman and her boyfriend got into an argument, when he left the home. Police say the woman reportedly followed him in her car, then hit her boyfriend's car, causing both vehicles to lose control.

The victim's car left the roadway, drove into the neutral ground and then crashed into a tree and light pole. Police say the woman was thrown from the vehicle.

She was transported to an area hospital by EMS and was pronounced dead.

The other vehicle had minor damages and the male driver, who is in good condition, was taken for further questioning and impairment testing.

No charges or citations have been made at this time and no identities have been released as this investigation is ongoing.

Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-6208 with any information regarding this incident.

