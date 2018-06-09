NEW ORLEANS -- A man riding a motor scooter was killed in a car crash on St. Roch Avenue according to NOPD.

Police say the crash occurred around 8:14 p.m. Wednesday night when the motorscooter and a car crashed near the intersection of St. Roch Avenue and N. Villere Street.

The male driver of the motor scooter was pronounced dead on the scene. There were three people inside the car, they all refused EMS treatment on the scene.

There were no details on the victim's identity or the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness news will continue to update it as more information becomes available.

