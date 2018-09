NEW ORLEANS -- One person died in a motorcycle crash on St. Roch Avenue.

According to NOPD, the crash occurred at the intersection of N. Villere Street and St. Roch Avenue. Police reported the crash around 8:53 p.m.

There were no details on the victim's identity or the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness news will continue to update it as more information becomes available.

