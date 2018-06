NEW ORLEANS-- The police are investigating a hit-and-run that ended one man's life early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 13800 block of Chef Menteur Highway. The identity of the man has not been released at the moment. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

