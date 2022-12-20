x
NOPD reclassifies Gentilly suicide as homicide after investigation

Police initially believed the event was a suicide but are now investigating it as a homicide.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road that left a woman dead on Monday, according to a press release.

Police initially received a call around 1:36 p.m. about an attempted suicide. Police say they arrived at the scene and found a woman dead from a gunshot wound. It was initially classified as a suicide.

However, NOPD said that further investigation revealed the woman was likely a victim of homicide.

NOPD has no further information to share at this time but is currently investigating, according to the press release.

