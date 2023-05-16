NOPD investigating man shot and killed on North Broad

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide where a man was shot and killed in the 1900 block of North Broad Street, according to the NOPD.
NOPD learned about the incident at around 8:42 p.m. on Tuesday night, according to the press release.
The press release said no additional information is currently available at this time.
