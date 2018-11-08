NEW ORLEANS -- A man was shot while sitting in his driveway early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of Bunker Hill Road. According to NOPD, the man said he first heard a single gun shot and then felt pain in his groin. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

The man's identity has not yet been released and his condition is unknown ans no further information has been made available at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2018 WWL