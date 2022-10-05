NOPD looking for missing man in Mid-City

Bruce Bridges has not been seen since September 15.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is looking for a missing man in the third district, according to a press release.

Bruce Bridges was reported missing by his family to police on September 15 of this year.

Police described Bridges as a 29-year-old black male who is 5'6", weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Bridges’ whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.