NOPD looking for missing man in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is looking for a missing man in the third district, according to a press release.
Bruce Bridges was reported missing by his family to police on September 15 of this year.
Police described Bridges as a 29-year-old black male who is 5'6", weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on Bridges’ whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.
