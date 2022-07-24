New Orleans East man missing after being moved into new home

Police said that Troy Hutton was last seen on foot in the 4600 block of Virgilian St

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department put out a missing person advisory for 56-year-old Troy Hutton of New Orleans East on Sunday.

According to the NOPD, Hutton was last seen in the 4600 block of Virgilian St. after being moved into his new home on July 22 and is believed to be on foot.

Hutton was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, according to the NOPD.