NEW ORLEANS — A male victim was shot in the Seventh Ward Friday evening, a New Orleans Police Department spokesperson said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of North Tonti and New Orleans streets around 7:30 p.m., NOPD officers said.

The spokesperson said the victim's age was not known as of 8:15 p.m. Friday, the spokesperson said.

Police didn't say if the victim was taken to a hospital, but they did say the victim was shot in his side.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated periodically. Stay with WWLTV.com for the latest updates.

RELATED: NOPD: Double shooting in St. Claude area

RELATED: Man who ‘took out’ Texas church shooter will receive Medal of Courage in Austin

RELATED: Man shot in the neck in New Orleans, police investigating

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.