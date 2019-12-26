NEW ORLEANS — Update: The victim died at a local hospital, officials said. Police began investigating the shooting is a homicide.

A person was shot in the St. Bernard area Wednesday evening, a police spokesperson said.

A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson described the victim as male, but they did not specify the victim's age or medical condition.

The spokesperson said officers were investigating the shooting at the intersection of Senate Street and St. Bernard Avenue.

NOPD tweeted about the shooting around 8:44 p.m., but the shooting happened around 8 p.m., the spokesperson said.

