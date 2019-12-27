NEW ORLEANS — Update: Police said the shooting was a negligent injury.

A male victim was shot in the chest in the St. Claude area Thursday evening, a police spokesperson said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of North Galvez and Port Streets.

The victim was taken to the hospital, a spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department said.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as soon as WWLTV gets more information from NOPD officials. Check back for updates.

