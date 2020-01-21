NEW ORLEANS — A male victim was shot and killed in the Fairgrounds neighborhood Monday evening, a spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department said.

The killing happened near the intersection of Paris Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard.

Police reported the killing around 8:30 p.m., but they did not say when the shooting happened.

When police told local news organizations about the shooting, they did not share the victim's age.

NOPD detectives were in the process of investigating the killing.

This is a developing story and will be updated periodically.

