NEW ORLEANS – A man has been arrested after police say he robbed two Waffle House restaurants in New Orleans East Thursday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the first robbery happened around 4:51 a.m. at the Waffle House in the 5800 block of Read Boulevard. Investigators say 31-year-old Hao Luu walked into the restaurant and told the cashier that he was going to rob the store. Luu then allegedly unzipped his jacket, showing a gun. Police say Luu demanded money from the cash register before running away from the scene.

Police say they were called for a second armed robbery minutes later. The second robbery happened around 5:09 a.m. at the Waffle House in the 11900 block of North I-10 Service Road. After demanding money from the store manager, police say Luu tried to flee the scene but was arrested by NOPD officers.

NOPD said Luu had a stolen gun in his possession when he was arrested.

Luu was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the NOPD seventh district detectives at 504-658-6070.

