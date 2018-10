New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon in New Orleans East.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Hempstead and Bundy roads around 3:17 p.m.

One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and died at the scene, police say.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2018 WWL