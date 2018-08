Police are investigating a shooting in Central City Monday night.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd. and South Liberty Street.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest was taken to an area hospital by private conveyance, according to NOPD.

The shooting took place hours after a man was fatally shot on Howard Avenue.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

© 2018 WWL