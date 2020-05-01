NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot in Pontchartrain Park area Saturday evening, a police spokesperson said.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Prentiss Avenue and Campus Boulevard, the spokesperson said.
Police reported the shooting around 7:30 p.m., and paramedics took the victim to a hospital, the New Orleans Police Department said.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated periodically. Check back with WWLTV.com for more breaking news.
