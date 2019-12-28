NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in Central City Saturday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

Police were investigating a shooting near the intersection of South Liberty and Terpsichore streets. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m., the spokesperson said.

The victim was brought to a hospital, but the victim died, a spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department said.

Another man was shot and went to a hospital on his own, the NOPD spokesperson said.

