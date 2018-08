Police are working a shooting in New Orleans East Monday night that left a man dead.

According to NOPD, the shooting occurred at Prentiss Avenue and Chrysler Street around 8:26 p.m.

A man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

NOPD has not released additional information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

