NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed New Year's Eve in the St. Claude area, a police spokesperson said.

Around 7:45 p.m. police received a call that gunshots were heard near the intersection of France and Urquhart streets, a spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department said.

NOPD officers arriving at the scene found the victim laying on the sidewalk, the spokesperson said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

