NOPD is investigating a shooting in St. Roch that left one man injured Sunday afternoon.

Police say the shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Mandeville and Marais streets.

A man arrived at an area hospital by private conveyance with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.

Police have not released additional details at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the NOPD Fifth District at 504-658-6050 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

