NOPD needs help in finding a missing woman

Police say Angeliyah Lampkin was last seen leaving the 200 block of Carondelet Street on August 6.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Angeliyah Lampkin, who was reported missing.

According to investigators, Lampkin was last seen leaving the 200 block of Carondelet Street on Sunday, August 6, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone that knows the whereabouts of Angeliyah Lampkin is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.