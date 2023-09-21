NOPD needs help in locating a missing woman

Investigators say the 69-year-old woman was seen at about 6:30 p.m. She was wearing a lavender stone-washed shirt, navy blue capri pants, and brown slippers.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman has gone missing and now the New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s help in finding her.

Louella Joseph, 69, was last seen on Monday, September 18, in the 4600 block of Read Boulevard.

Investigators say she was seen at about 6:30 p.m. She was wearing a lavender stone-washed shirt, navy blue capri pants, and brown slippers. Her hair was pulled back in a long ponytail.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.