Police are investigating a traffic fatality after a motorcyclist fell off the Claiborne Bridge in St. Claude, according to NOPD.

The incident occurred at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Japonica Street. Initial reports show a man was riding his motorcycle along the Claiborne Bridge when he fell off the bridge.

Police say he died on the scene.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

