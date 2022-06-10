Police officer's connection with New Orleans girl he saved goes across the country

The victim of stray bullets in a drive by shooting, at only seven years old, changed life for her and mom. They are forever grateful to an NOPD officer.

NEW ORLEANS — Chlo'ee Williams' story has touched hearts in New Orleans and another corner of the country.

Struck stray bullets in a drive-by shooting at only 7-years-old, life changed for her and mom, Leronisha. They are forever grateful to New Orleans Police Department Officer Daniel McCreary, who has since moved to the Seattle area.

McCreary was the first law enforcement officer to respond to the shooting. He used a survival kit, a Christmas gift and his military skills to save her life.

One year later, McCreary flew in from his new home in Washington state, just to be with her at a celebration of life.

“Every time I go to one of these scenes, they stick with me for the rest of my life, especially Chlo'ee. So, I think about her every single day,” said McCreary said, who now is part of a crime reduction unit in a Seattle suburb.

Since the attack, Chlo'ee and her mother have shown strength and positivity in the face of pain, but a year later Leronisha shared a side of her family and Chlo'ee's injuries that she usually kept private.

“She's in pain every day, 10 out of 10, and I need them to find the person who did this to my baby at this point," Williams said. "I need answers, because people are living their lives fine while we're struggling over here. I don't even know where to turn like what to do.”

At times, even Chlo'ee shows the burden, like one day after dance class.

“And then, when she got out of practice, she just was crying. She's like, ‘I can't flip.’ She's like, ‘They doing cartwheels and I can't do this and that,’” her mother remembered with tears in her eyes.

Nearly 2,600 miles away, McCreary and his new fellow officers and the Seattle Southside Chamber decided they want to help.

“He told us the story, and it touched our heart, and wanting to support Dan and Chlo'ee and the families,” Steve Kajihiro, the local police captain said.

“Giving them, you know, just a little bit of joy and hope during the holidays, just to see them smile, is a gift for all of us,” said Sammie Le, a local business leader.

They hope to raise enough money to fly Chlo'ee and Leronisha to Seattle for Shop with a Cop, a program that gives money to dozens of children who have been through adversity, for a shopping spree. This would be the first time a child from out of town has joined the program.

“I'd like for just both of them to get out of the city of New Orleans. Obviously I want to see them all, flood her with as much love and toys as we can," McCreary said.

And it’s well deserved.

“So, now she's really about to get on a plane to go somewhere for the first time," Williams said. "And this is a big thing for real, and it got me so emotional, like it's a big thing."