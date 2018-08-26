An off-duty NOPD officer died in a motorcycle crash in St. Tammany Parish Saturday night, according to NOPD.

The officer has been identified as 26-year-old Ricardo Silva, Jr.

The specific location of the crash has not been released at this time and the cause of the crash is under investigation by Louisiana State Police.

According to NOPD Chief Michael Harrison, Silva was riding his personal motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Officer Silva recently graduated from the academy in December 2017. According to NOPD, Silva proposed to his fiancé at the graduation ceremony and was assigned to the NOPD Fifth District in April.

Harrison said Silva was considered a “rising star in the department.”

“What I knew of him indicated that he had a genuine passion for police work and serving the citizens of New Orleans,” Harrison said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, we have been through this before and it's extremely difficult to be going through it again. Our thoughts and prayers are with Silva's fiancé and family and we're offering our support during this difficult time,” he said.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell also released the following statement:

“The loss of Officer Ricardo Silva Jr., is tragic, and my love goes out to his family and his loved ones," said Mayor Cantrell. "Officer Silva was a recent addition to the force and a rising star in the department. The NOPD and the City of New Orleans mourn together. May he Rest in Peace."

© 2018 WWL