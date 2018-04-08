NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an accident that left one man dead Friday night.

Seventh District officers responded to a call of a single car accident along Chef Menteur Highway and I-510 South just before midnight.

The investigation showed that the man was going east on Chef Menteur Highway when he lost control of the car, hitting the exit, where he died on the scene.

This is an on going investigation. The mans information will be released after the family is notified.

If anyone has any information on the accident please call NOPD at (504)658-6205

