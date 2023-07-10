Search for the next NOPD Superintendent narrowed to six candidates

The mayor's office announced that the field of 33 candidates who applied for the job has been narrowed down to six semi-finalists.

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has come one step closer to finding the next superintendent to lead the New Orleans Police Department.

On Monday, Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s Administration announced that the field of 33 candidates who applied for the job has been narrowed down to six semi-finalists.

The recommended candidates will take part in a two-day assessment later this month for further evaluation to determine whether they should be a finalist. City public safety personnel and external stakeholders will participate in the interview process during the assessment period.

In March, the International Association of Chiefs of Police was tasked with conducting a national search for the next NOPD Superintendent.

The application period opened on June 6 and closed on June 23.

During that time the city says IACP evaluated candidates’ resumes and conducted screenings and virtual interviews.

The city did not release the names of the six candidates.

Earlier this month at a press conference Mayor Cantrell refused to name any candidates saying she feared it would prevent potential candidates from applying for the job.

Ferguson retired in December and Woodfork has been serving as the acting superintendent in the interim.

Cantrell has also been open in her belief that Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork would be the best pick to lead the department as Superintendent.

She is among the candidates for the permanent post however, it is not clear at this time if Woodfork is listed as one of the six semi-finalists.