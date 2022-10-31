x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

NOPD searches for suspects in Burgundy St. drive-by shooting

Police are looking for a grey sedan with no license plate.
Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department needs your help in identifying and locating three suspects wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting on Burgundy Street.

Police say it happened on Thursday, October 27, in the 500 block of Burgundy Street.

According to investigators, pictured unknown suspects are wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that ended with an innocent bystander struck by the gunfire.

Related Articles

Credit: NOPD

Detectives are searching for a gray sedan, believed to be a Toyota Corolla which they say was used in the shooting. The vehicle fled on Burgundy Street towards Esplanade Avenue and did not have a license plate according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

LA lawmakers meet to discuss state insurance crisis and rate hikes

Before You Leave, Check This Out