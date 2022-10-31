NOPD searches for suspects in Burgundy St. drive-by shooting

Police are looking for a grey sedan with no license plate.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department needs your help in identifying and locating three suspects wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting on Burgundy Street.

Police say it happened on Thursday, October 27, in the 500 block of Burgundy Street.

According to investigators, pictured unknown suspects are wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that ended with an innocent bystander struck by the gunfire.

Detectives are searching for a gray sedan, believed to be a Toyota Corolla which they say was used in the shooting. The vehicle fled on Burgundy Street towards Esplanade Avenue and did not have a license plate according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.