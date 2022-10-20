NOPD searches for the driver of a vehicle suspected in a fatal hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans need help finding the driver of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in New Orleans East.
According to NOPD, the crash happened on September 30, at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bundy Road.
“After the crash, the driver fled the scene. Through the course of the investigation, the above photos were obtained as the possible vehicle involved,” police said in a report released Thursday.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Michael Baldassaro at 504-658-6290. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.