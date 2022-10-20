NOPD searches for the driver of a vehicle suspected in a fatal hit-and-run

Police need your help in locating a vehicle suspected in a fatal hit-

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans need help finding the driver of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in New Orleans East.

According to NOPD, the crash happened on September 30, at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bundy Road.

“After the crash, the driver fled the scene. Through the course of the investigation, the above photos were obtained as the possible vehicle involved,” police said in a report released Thursday.