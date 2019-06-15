NEW ORLEANS — Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help to find a teen they said has been missing since Friday.

According to police, Gerard Turner, 16, was last seen on Friday, June 14 near the Seventh District Police Station in New Orleans East.

He has not been heard from or seen since then.

Gerard is described as 6'1" tall and weighing about 150 pounds. When he was last seen, he was wearing khaki pants, a black tank top and black tennis shoes with flowers on them.

Anyone with information on where Gerard is should call NOPD detectives at 504-658-6070, officials said.