17-year-old robbed at gunpoint while waiting for school bus, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — Two teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly robbed a 17-year-old at gunpoint while he waited at a school bus stop, according to a report from the NOPD.

Initial reports from police Wednesday morning misidentified the teenager as 10 years old, a correction was issued a few hours later.

The incident happened at about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of Bundy and Dwyer roads in the West Lake Forest neighborhood of New Orleans East.

Police say the child was waiting at the bus stop when two teenage girls and a man pulled up in a black SUV. They get out and approached the teenager, pointed a gun, and demanded his cell phone. The teenager complied and the group fled the scene.

A parent of the victim later reported the incident to the police.

Two teenage juvenile females were arrested later in the morning in connection with the incident and were booked on a charge of armed robbery an NOPD spokesperson tells WWLTV.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information that can assist the NOPD is urged to call NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.