New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting in Central City Saturday night.

It happened after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Felicity Street and Claiborne Avenue.

According to police, a 17-year-old male was riding his bike in the area when he heard shots and realized he was injured. Police also said a 56-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was hit by a bullet. Both were transported to the hospital by EMS.

No other information has been shared at this time. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

